Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Bio
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Interview with Emily Austin
Emily Austin is a TV broadcaster and political commentator.
Apr 30
•
Max Raskin
Share this post
Interviews with Max Raskin
Interview with Emily Austin
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Interview with Pianist and Composer Bruce Adolphe
Bruce Adolphe is a composer, author, and pianist. He is the Director of Family Concerts of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and the…
Apr 18
•
Max Raskin
Share this post
Interviews with Max Raskin
Interview with Pianist and Composer Bruce Adolphe
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Interview with Biotech Founder Mark Kaganovich
Mark Kaganovich is an American scientist. He is the founder and CEO of Tracer Biotechnologies.
Apr 1
•
Max Raskin
Share this post
Interviews with Max Raskin
Interview with Biotech Founder Mark Kaganovich
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
February 2025
Bitcoin Interview on CNBC & NY Post Reporter Lydia Moynihan
Interviews with Max Raskin and Lydia Moynihan from the New York Post
Feb 11
•
Max Raskin
1
Share this post
Interviews with Max Raskin
Bitcoin Interview on CNBC & NY Post Reporter Lydia Moynihan
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
January 2025
Interview with Investor Kyle Bass
Kyle Bass is an American investor.
Jan 29
•
Max Raskin
Share this post
Interviews with Max Raskin
Interview with Investor Kyle Bass
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
$TRUMP Coin Interview
Bari Weiss' Free Press Debate on President Trump's Memecoin
Jan 23
•
Max Raskin
2
Share this post
Interviews with Max Raskin
$TRUMP Coin Interview
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Raskin's Top 2024 Interviews
Most Read Interviews from 2024
Jan 1
•
Max Raskin
Share this post
Interviews with Max Raskin
Raskin's Top 2024 Interviews
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
December 2024
In the News: Christopher Landau Nominated to Deputy Secretary of State
Christopher Landau is an American lawyer and diplomat. He was the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico from 2019 to 2021. He has been nominated to be the Deputy…
Dec 11, 2024
•
Max Raskin
4
Share this post
Interviews with Max Raskin
In the News: Christopher Landau Nominated to Deputy Secretary of State
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Bitcoin! And December Interviews!
Bitcoin Blast from the Past + Michael Savage, Amy Chua, and Amb. Alfred Moses
Dec 5, 2024
•
Max Raskin
1
Share this post
Interviews with Max Raskin
Bitcoin! And December Interviews!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
November 2024
Interview with Radio Legend Michael Savage
Michael Savage is a radio host, author, and ethnobotanist. He has written 29 books and is the host of The Savage Nation. Savage was inducted into the…
Nov 21, 2024
•
Max Raskin
1
Share this post
Interviews with Max Raskin
Interview with Radio Legend Michael Savage
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Pennsylvania's New Senator, Dave McCormick
Dave McCormick is a businessman and veteran. He was the CEO of Bridgewater Associates and Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs. He…
Nov 14, 2024
•
Max Raskin
2
Share this post
Interviews with Max Raskin
Pennsylvania's New Senator, Dave McCormick
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
In the News: San Francisco's New Mayor, Daniel Lurie
Daniel Lurie is a philanthropist and the founder of Tipping Point Community. He is the mayor-elect of San Francisco.
Nov 8, 2024
•
Max Raskin
Share this post
Interviews with Max Raskin
In the News: San Francisco's New Mayor, Daniel Lurie
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Max Raskin
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts