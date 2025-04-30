Tennis Trophies

Max Raskin: I see you have a lot of plaques and commendations right behind you — why do you have so much stuff up there?

Emily Austin: I've got one I didn't even hang yet! I just got this one in Jerusalem.

My room is my office, and I try to have everything that motivates me in my room. This is my award wall. These are my trophies.

MR: What are those trophies for?

EA: I was a star tennis player.