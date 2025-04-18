Interview with Pianist and Composer Bruce Adolphe
Bruce Adolphe is a composer, author, and pianist. He is the Director of Family Concerts of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and the composer-pianist of the weekly Piano Puzzler.
Polly Want A Janáček Opera?
Max Raskin: I have a general theme that I want to talk about with this interview, which is how creativity and all your high ideas interact with the day-to-day of your life.
I want to start by asking: What’s the last piece of music you listened to?
Bruce Adolphe: It depends how you think about this. I have a parrot, and he needs to hear music all the time. So, when I have breakfast, I'm sitting with the parrot and my wife is usually there. We are always listening to an opera because that's what he likes.
MR: What's your parrot's name?
BA: Polly Rhythm. He's an opera singer; he is a great singer. But for myself, I don't sit and listen to music that much during the day because typically I would be improvising, getting prepared for a concert, or writing.
MR: When you do listen is it to the radio?
BA: It's usually the radio, though in the morning I tend to put on a CD so I can control what it is because Polly wants to hear singing.
MR: What radio station do you listen to the most?
