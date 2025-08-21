Huevos Con Hijos

Max Raskin: I have this fascination with eggs and cooking eggs —what’s your go-to way to cook an egg?

Pati Jinich: First of all, let me say I am obsessed with eggs. My husband and I are empty-nesters, but when my kids were at home, I think we ate eggs six out of seven mornings. I think they're a magnificent ingredient. Incredibly affordable, accessible, easy to use. It can shine on its own or it's happy to help other dishes shine.

One of my favorite ways of eating eggs is connected to a dear memory of when I was growing up. My dad used to make soft-boiled eggs. Soft boil the egg, open the top, cut a good piece of butter, drop it in there, add salt, pepper, mix it, and then just break a piece of toast.

MR: You would eat it out of the shell?

PJ: Eat it out of the shell, but first you dunk in a little bit of the toast in the yolk that has the melting butter. To me, that's exquisite.

MR: If you need to eat just to survive, not cook anything fancy, what’s the thing you cook?