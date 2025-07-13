Interview with San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie
Daniel Lurie is the 46th Mayor of San Francisco
I wanted to share a special interview with San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie that was published in the Wall Street Journal as their Weekend Interview.
As some of you know, I started a company (Uris Acquisitions) with my best friend and partner Ian Jacobs to buy real estate in San Francisco. Ian used to work for Warren Buffett and our philosophy is very much finding value where others overlook it.
This interview with Mayor Lurie is about the city’s recovery and what he’s doing to drive down crime and make San Francisco a great major American metropolis again.
