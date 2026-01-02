Friends,

Thank you for so much support this year. Before kicking off our annual most-read interviews, I wanted to share my Weekend Interview in the Wall Street Journal with British politician Jacob Rees-Mogg out today. In spite of picking blackberries in a double-breasted suit, he is the most American of British politicians.

Since I often ask my guests their most-played songs of the year, I’ve shared my own list for 2025 below.

Most Read Interviews of 2025

Most Read Interviews of 2025

5) Douglas Murray (Writer)

“Writers have this strange thing, because we both need solitude and need a public. I remember one of my first literary agents saying, ‘It’s no wonder all you writers are mad. I mean, we lock you away for two years to write a book, throw you in front of the world’s cameras for a few days, and then throw you back in a locked room again.’”

4) Curtis Yarvin (Blogger)

“There are many, many benefits in not being clear to the average reader.

Is Marx clear to the average reader? I don’t think anybody ever understood Das Kapital. I don’t think it makes any sense at all. And yet, what are Marx’s revenues? What are his royalties? They’re immense, they’re enormous.”

3) Lydia Moynihan (Reporter)

“As a reporter, I’ve had some of those moments where there are important people who have been very kind to me, and then later I’ve been able to help them navigate challenges like with the press.”

2) Luana Lara Lopes (Co-Founder, Kalshi)

“We were really captured by the idea that casual forecasters are often more correct than subject matter experts. That’s the entire idea Kalshi is founded on. I think it was that and then the Predictably Irrational from Dan Ariely, and also Robin Hanson.”

1) Tucker Carlson (Writer)

“It’s remarkable how interested you can become in a topic as inherently uninteresting as saunas, but I’ve read books about them. I’m deeply interested in the cultural parts, but also the physical effects. They really are an integral part of my writing.”

Most-Listened-To Songs of 2025

-Max