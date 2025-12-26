Luana Lopes Lara, World's Youngest Woman Billionaire
Luana Lopes Lara is the co-founder of Kalshi, a prediction market based in New York City. She is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
[Editor’s Note: Our friend Luana Lopes Lara just became the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire after her company Kalshi raised money at an $11 billion valuation. This interview is from a few years ago.]
Markets in Everything
Max Raskin: I’m a huge fan of prediction markets, and I think part of it is because I’m such a fan of the news. Are you a news junkie at all?