[Editor’s Note: Ken Burns’ new documentary on the American Revolution was released this week. We are republishing our interview with him from a few years ago.]

Proposing to the Project

Max Raskin: I will say at the outset that this will not be an objective interview — I'm an unbelievable fan of yours.

Ken Burns: Thank you — I'm so pleased. Have you had a chance to see The U.S. and the Holocaust?

MR: Yes, I watched it with my wife in Jerusalem.

KB: Oh, my goodness.

MR: You said once that you decided to do the Brooklyn Bridge documentary in a fugue state after having pneumonia and reading the David McCullough book. How did you settle on America and the Holocaust?

KB: Sometimes it’s just really having mental ideas and then suddenly something emotional drops down from your head to your heart, and you say, “Yeah.” You get down on your knees and propose to the project.