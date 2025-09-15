BFFs IRL

Max Raskin: So you are a part of this Internet people — do you have anyone that you met on the Internet that became a really good friend in real life?

RH: Interesting. Kyle Kashuv — we met online. Razib Khan, the geneticist. Chris Williamson, Modern Wisdom host — he and I first met through online Twitter podcasting world, and now we're friends in real life. I would say I have at least as many friends I met online than in real life now.

MR: What about, have you ever met any of your heroes or people that you enjoyed reading intellectually and became friends with them?

RH: There was a period, especially years ago, when Jordan Peterson first appeared on the scene and I had a lot of admiration for his intellectual courage. Now, we're on friendly terms. Glenn Loury — it would be a stretch to call him a friend — but I've interacted with him multiple times. Steven Pinker is another thinker I admire a great deal and now know.

MR: Yeah I don’t necessarily mean BFFs like you guys have bracelets.

RH: I mean, we don't have the bracelets yet. We're working on it.

MR: I want to talk to you about eating. What does your diet look like?