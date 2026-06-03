At the White House

Peter Coyote: Are you related to Marcus Raskin?

Max Raskin: We think so, but I’m not sure.

PC: The name struck a chord. I’m a fan of the family.

During the Cuban Missile Crisis, I was one of the organizers of a group of 14 students from Grinnell College who went to Washington on a three-day fast, protesting the resumption of nuclear testing and supporting Kennedy’s peace race. We raised money — we bought two old flopper cars. The head of an insurance company in Des Moines gave us one brand new Chevy to drive and walkie-talkie radios for all the cars. The John Birch Society was following us, eating fried chicken and throwing the bones at us. The Birchers were following us on the sidewalk outside of the White House, ‘cause they knew we were fasting.

We got there and we got a photo above the fold on the New York Times. Kennedy saw it. He was flying to Arizona. He’d just been savaged by the John Birch Society, and he liked that we were supporting his peace race. He invited us into the White House. We were staying in a place called Gaunt House, which was a rooming house — a perfect name for fasters. Marcus Raskin came bursting in and said, “Do you know what this means? You’re the first protestors that have ever been invited into the White House.”