Home

Max Raskin: I want to start with England — it sounds like you traveled around when you were younger. Is there a part of England you most identify with?

Jade Bird: What a good start. Yes. I definitely feel like my roots are in the north of England, which is sort of layered because my dad was from Chesterfield in Derbyshire, and so I spent a lot of my school holidays there. But I was living in Wales from the ages of about seven to 15, 16 with my mom and grandma. No one in my family is from Wales, but I feel like my humor and everything feels a bit more northern.

MR: What is Welsh humor?