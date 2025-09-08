Hobbitses, Hobbesian, & Palantirians

Max Raskin: There's a thing at Palantir about Lord of the Rings. Are you a fan?

Margaret York: This is a great question, and I can disclose that, no, not really. I'm one of those bad Palantirians who has only watched the Lord of the Rings movies but has never read the books.

MR: Really?

MY: I did not finish the Harry Potters…I made it through book four.

MR: But you use the word "hobbitses"! Now this changes everything.

MY: I know, and it's odd because I'm much more of a book person than I am a movie person.

I watched the trilogy for the first and probably second time when I got my wisdom teeth out and I had a lot of time on the couch to consume that deeply. The exception, however, is I have watched the original Star Wars trilogy many, many, many times.

MR: What are you reading right now?