750 Words

Max Raskin: I wanted to start with your actual process of writing. You carry around a card in your pocket to write down column ideas. Where did you pick up your writing process? Did you self-consciously copy someone like Murray Kempton?

George Will: I made it up as I went along. I started very young as a columnist. I was born in ‘41 and I became a columnist in ‘73, so I was 31 and a half years old.

I have a strict adherence to 750-word limit. Murray would sometimes write 675 words, but he was such a literary craftsman that he could do that and get his point across.

MR: Do you handwrite? Computer? Dictate?