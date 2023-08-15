Interviews with Max Raskin



RobC
Aug 15, 2023

Alex I've read your tweets, substacks, books, etc since the early days of Covid and I have an observation. Your biggest strength is your biggest weakness. You have good instincts that help you form early opinions and you're right more than you're wrong, but for the most part those opinions don't change. When you're right that becomes your biggest strength because you're relentless. When you're wrong that becomes your biggest weakness because you're relentless. My suggestion for what you can for your readers going forward is to take one of these subjects where your readers aren't aligned with you, take a step back, forget your opinion and immerse yourself in that subject. Get into the weeds with research, interview the people that don't agree with your opinion and see where you land. I think your audience would be really interested in that experiment as long as it was done in good faith.

Aug 15, 2023

Great interview! Max did a phenomenal job, it's nice getting personal insight on what drives you, motivates you.

Us MAGA types support you because you are sincere and fight for liberty. We certainly don't see eye to eye on many things, but all of us are craving authenticity in the civic square. You'll always be on my short list of great men who stood in the gap. As a guy who had to fight and claw to get my kids enrolled in college with vaccine exemptions, that "standing in the gap" is pure character.

