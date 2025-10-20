Sci-Fi

Max Raskin: I wanted to start with sci-fi. Are you a fan of science fiction?

Nate Soares: In a sense. I read some as a kid.

MR: Are you an ongoing fan?

NS: It’s not a big part of my personality. Ender’s Game had an impact on me as a kid.

I enjoyed Vernor Vinge. He was actually at one of the AI alignment summits I was at in 2015. A Fire Upon the Deep is probably one of my favorite books. But these days I think there’s a lot too much cynicism in popular media, and so if I’m going to read sci-fi stories I’ll stick to the older stuff.

MR: What about movies? Were you into the Terminator movies or anything like that?