Al Franken on Lindsey Graham
Al Franken is a comedian and politician. He served as United States Senator from Minnesota from 2009 to 2018. He is the host of The Al Franken Podcast.
[Editor’s Note: we interviewed Al Franken a few years ago and he spoke about his friendship with Senator Lindsey Graham.]
The Funniest Senator
Max Raskin: Would your colleagues in the Senate tell you jokes?
Al Franken: Yes.
MR: Is that annoying?
AF: It was really annoying for a couple of them.
MR: Is there anyone who's actually funny?
AF: Yeah. The funniest senator is Lindsay Graham.
MR: Really?
AF: Disappointing, isn't it?
MR: That’s surprising.
AF: He's very funny.
MR: What’s an example?