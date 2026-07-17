[Editor’s Note: we interviewed Al Franken a few years ago and he spoke about his friendship with Senator Lindsey Graham.]

The Funniest Senator

Max Raskin: Would your colleagues in the Senate tell you jokes?

Al Franken: Yes.

MR: Is that annoying?

AF: It was really annoying for a couple of them.

MR: Is there anyone who's actually funny?

AF: Yeah. The funniest senator is Lindsay Graham.

MR: Really?

AF: Disappointing, isn't it?

MR: That’s surprising.

AF: He's very funny.

MR: What’s an example?